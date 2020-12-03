Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 03 2020
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari asks people to find her mother on engagement shawl

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

The eldest daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari shared on Wednesday a solo photo of herself from her engagement ceremony.

Bakhtawar wore a unique shawl with her beautiful dress. But what's so unique about it?

"Can you spot my mother on my shawl," Bakhtawar asked her followers on Instagram.

On November 27, Bakhtawar and her fiance Mahmood Choudhry had exchanged rings as the city's bigwigs — including business magnates, politicians, and lawyers — turned up at the engagement ceremony at the Bilawal House.

Bakhtawar and Choudhry donned traditional oriental outfits.

The ceremony was held in the open area of the Bilawal House. However, Bakhtawar's brother and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto could not be present after testing positive for the coronavirus.

