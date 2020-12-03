Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Royals irked about Queen’s secret cousins being shown on ‘The Crown’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

A number of startling revelations about the British royal family have been made by Netflix’s The Crown—which the royals are inarguably having a hard time digesting.

Amongst those numerous bombshell revelations was the family’s ‘ruthless’ treatment with Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘secret cousins’ who were abandoned in a mental health institution in Surrey.

Katherine and Nerissa Bowes-Lyon’s stories which were featured on the show were indeed based on fact, though it is unclear whether the part about Princess Margaret finding out a reacting strongly against it was true or not.

The royal family is said to be extremely unhappy with that specific storyline being shown as revealed by David Bowes-Lyon—whose father was Queen Mother’s first cousin once removed.

He told The Telegraph: “I’m probably the only member of the family who could publicly say anything about this.”

“I wouldn’t say there is upset in the family, but I think people are frustrated and would like the record put straight,” he went on to say.

Regarding Princess Margaret’s involvement, he said: “She knew who they were in every respect, as you would any cousin. She knew exactly who they were and what had happened. It is completely wrong to say they were forgotten and certified as lunatics.”

More From Entertainment:

Pakistani short film ‘Home1947’ wins big at South Asian Film Festival of Montréal

Pakistani short film ‘Home1947’ wins big at South Asian Film Festival of Montréal

Prince William wants to destroy palace's extensive ivory collection

Prince William wants to destroy palace's extensive ivory collection
Selena Gomez felt ‘bullied’ by the kidney transplant joke on ‘SBTB’

Selena Gomez felt ‘bullied’ by the kidney transplant joke on ‘SBTB’
Jennifer Lopez responds to rumours about her 'secretly marrying' Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez responds to rumours about her 'secretly marrying' Alex Rodriguez
Britney Spears is looking to take more control of her life amidst legal drama

Britney Spears is looking to take more control of her life amidst legal drama
Harry Styles fans go wild over his new slicked back 1950s look

Harry Styles fans go wild over his new slicked back 1950s look
Candace Owens fires back at Harry Styles's recent response to 'Vogue' criticism

Candace Owens fires back at Harry Styles's recent response to 'Vogue' criticism
Prince William forces Kate Middleton to copy Meghan Markle in public appearances

Prince William forces Kate Middleton to copy Meghan Markle in public appearances
Megan Fox desperate to end divorce proceedings to start future with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox desperate to end divorce proceedings to start future with Machine Gun Kelly
'Prince William's stubborn streak leads him to reject Charles's old-fashioned ways'

'Prince William's stubborn streak leads him to reject Charles's old-fashioned ways'
Travis Scott to end 2020 with earnings amounting to $100 million

Travis Scott to end 2020 with earnings amounting to $100 million
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to live like formal citizens after losing royal status next year

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to live like formal citizens after losing royal status next year

Latest

view all