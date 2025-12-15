Australian actress Rachel Carpani dies at 45 after chronic illness

Carpani also appeared in several US TV shows and films, including 'NCIS Los Angeles'

Australian actress and activist Rachel Carpani has unexpectedly passed away at age 45.

Carpani, best known for her role in the hit Australian drama series McLeod’s Daughters, had been battling a long chronic illness leading up to her death last week, though details about her illness and her cause of death have not been confirmed.

Her family confirmed the tragic news on Monday, December 15, with her sister Georgia releasing a statement on everyone’s behalf on her Instagram.

“It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness, in the early hours of Sunday 7th December,” the statement read.

They also shared details surrounding her final farewell, with the upcoming funeral on Friday, December 19 being a “private event” with just “close family and friends.”

“The family requests privacy at this very difficult time and will be making no further statements,” the caption concluded.

Carpani built a career that spanned Australian television and U.S. productions. She was best known for her role as Jodi Fountain on the long-running series McLeod’s Daughters, appearing on the show between 2001 and 2009.

Her work later took her to American screens. According to IMDb, Carpani appeared in N.C.I.S: Los Angeles, The Glades, If There Be Thorns, and The Rachels, and starred in Lifetime’s Against the Wall.

She also appeared in the 2009 psychological thriller Triangle alongside Liam Hemsworth.

Carpani was vocal about several social and political issues, using her social media platform to advocate for women’s rights and highlight the Israel-Palestine conflict.