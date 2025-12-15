Simon Cowell's new boyband December 10 set to debut first music video

Simon Cowell is betting big on fresh talent once again giving nostalgia to One Direction fans.

His newly formed boyband, December 10, will release its very first music video on Monday.

The announcement came just few days after the Netflix series The Next Act which introduced them was met with criticism.

The group comprises of seven members: Cruz (19), Danny (16), Hendrick (19), John (17), Josh (17), Nicolas (16) and Sean (19).

It shot to fame through Cowell’s docuseries which revived the familiar talent‑show format of auditions and bootcamps.

Even though the American Idol judge's new project got labelled by critics as 'dated' and 'derivative', he officially signed the band under his management.

Their debut video will feature a live acoustic cover of NSYNC’s Bye, Bye, Bye filmed at London’s Metropolis Studios.

The performance was teased at the end of the six‑part Netflix series and is set to premiere on YouTube at 4 p.m. on December 15.

Cowell, who previously brought forward talent like One Direction, Westlife, and Little Mix, has voiced concern that record labels are no longer signing enough new talent.

"…the amount of UK artists who are breaking worldwide has literally fallen off a cliff because I think there is too much competition online," X factor judge claimed.

"People don't knock on your door saying, 'I've got a new band'. It doesn't happen. You've got to go out there yourself and do it. So that's what we are doing."