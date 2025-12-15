Demi Lovato stuns on date night with Jutes after Camp Rock 3 trailer release

Demi Lovato impresses with slimmed figure on date night with Jutes

Demi Lovato turned heads in West Hollywood this weekend as she stepped out with husband Jutes for a festive Christmas party.

The 33-year-old impressed fans with drastic physical transformation as she appeared Sunday.

Lovato showcased her remarkable 50-pound weight loss in a dazzling red sequined gown featuring a plunging neckline and sheer corset detailing.

The figure-hugging look was completed with perspex heels and a chic clutch.

Jutes, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, complemented Lovato's bold ensemble with a sleek oversized black suit layered over a shirt and a tie.

This is Me singer has not confirmed if she used Ozempic to get her weight from 181bs to 128lbs.

The outing came months after the pair tied the knot in May during a lavish ceremony at the Bellosguardo Estate, Santa Barbara, California.

Lovato wore two Vivienne Westwood gowns and Paris Hilton DJed the afterparty.

Since then, the newlyweds have been spotted enjoying life together while Lovato continued to embrace her health journey and sobriety.

For the unversed, Demi Lovato is set to mark her return to the Camp Rock franchise with the Jonas Brothers as the co-executive producer.

The Disney+ movie is set to release in Summer 2026.