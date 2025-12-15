'Sinners' director admits to almost 'losing his cool' while directing Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack in 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan 2025 movie Sinners turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

The 38-year-old played the role of twin brothers Smoke and Stack in the horror action.

As smooth as the scenes looked like on big screens, it wasn’t that easier to shoot some of the sequences.

Director Ryan Coogler has finally spoken about one specific scene that almost made him lost his mind.

He explained, “Every day was different. Every scene was different. Watching the movie, there are certain scenes you wouldn’t think were difficult.

While speaking on Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast, Coogler recalled, “You remember the day I almost lost my mind — where you guys had to drive the car and get into the bushes?”

“Pulling off that shot was f****** crazy, because Mike’s driving, and we had to do a repeated pass of the car driving up and landing, them getting out of the car with the correct timing and then interacting with the bush with the correct timing.”

The shot was also difficult because Smoke and Stack both had certain ways of moving, which had to be recreated.

The director opened, “You can see the difference in performance, but also, because of the timing, they have to enter the bushes in a certain way.”

Sinners is an horror action drama that also features Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Omer Benson Miller, Mile Caton and Jayme Lawson.