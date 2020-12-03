Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Sania Mirza and son look adorable twinning in white and blue outfits

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Sania Mirza with son Izhaan Mirza

DUBAI: Tennis star Sania Mirza just shared the most adorable picture of herself with son Izhaan Mirza.

She captioned it: Twinning and winning with my little star.


The photo shows Sania posing with her son in front of a pool. The mother-son duo are both wearing a white top and blue pants with yellow shoes.

Last week, the Indian tennis start put up a video of her husband playing for the Jaffna Stallions on her Instagram story when the stallions were 85-2 in a game with the Galle Gladiators.

More From Sports:

Harbajahan Singh thinks India does not need a coronavirus vaccine

Harbajahan Singh thinks India does not need a coronavirus vaccine
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam says players fully abiding by COVID-19 protocols

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam says players fully abiding by COVID-19 protocols
‘Best T20 player’: BBL team confirms signing Imad Wasim

‘Best T20 player’: BBL team confirms signing Imad Wasim
First match between Pakistan Shaheens and New Zealand A cancelled

First match between Pakistan Shaheens and New Zealand A cancelled
PSL 6 draft to be held in January, hints PCB CEO Wasim Khan

PSL 6 draft to be held in January, hints PCB CEO Wasim Khan
Pak vs NZ: Relief for Pakistani players as 2 new cases declared ‘historical, non- infectious’

Pak vs NZ: Relief for Pakistani players as 2 new cases declared ‘historical, non- infectious’
Ind vs Aus: Men in Blue win last ODI, avoid whitewash

Ind vs Aus: Men in Blue win last ODI, avoid whitewash
'He kept arguing': Mohammad Amir talks about Naveen ul Haq clash

'He kept arguing': Mohammad Amir talks about Naveen ul Haq clash
Pakistan ranks higher than India in ICC Super League rankings

Pakistan ranks higher than India in ICC Super League rankings
India's Kohli scores fastest 12,000 ODI runs in match against Australia to cross Sachin Tendulkar

India's Kohli scores fastest 12,000 ODI runs in match against Australia to cross Sachin Tendulkar
Watch: Glenn Maxwell's 'ridiculous' reverse sweep six steals the show

Watch: Glenn Maxwell's 'ridiculous' reverse sweep six steals the show

Why did Shahid Afridi leave Sri Lanka amid the LPL tournament?

Why did Shahid Afridi leave Sri Lanka amid the LPL tournament?

Latest

view all