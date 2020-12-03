Sania Mirza and son look adorable twinning in white and blue outfits

Sania Mirza with son Izhaan Mirza

DUBAI: Tennis star Sania Mirza just shared the most adorable picture of herself with son Izhaan Mirza.

She captioned it: Twinning and winning with my little star.





The photo shows Sania posing with her son in front of a pool. The mother-son duo are both wearing a white top and blue pants with yellow shoes.

Last week, the Indian tennis start put up a video of her husband playing for the Jaffna Stallions on her Instagram story when the stallions were 85-2 in a game with the Galle Gladiators.