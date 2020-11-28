Can't connect right now! retry
Sania Mirza roots for Shoaib Malik in Lanka Premier League

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Jaffna Stallions triumphed over the Galle Gladiators despite a half century by Shahid Afridi, but Shoaib Malik’s team was able to secure a victory maybe due to their secret charm.

The Lanka Premier League may not have crowds but Shoaib Malik, who is playing for the stallions, had the support of his wife Sania Mirza.

The Indian tennis start put up a video of her husband playing for the stallions on her Instagram story when the stallions were 85-2.

On Friday's game of the Lanka Premier League, the Galle Gladiators took on the Jaffna Stallions. 

The Galle Gladiators opted to bat first after winning the toss and set up a target of 176, courtesy Shahid Afridi's 23-ball 58. 

However, Afridi's half-century went in vain as stallions opener Avishka Fernando's 92 helped the Jaffna team chase down the target with three balls to spare. 

Fernando was aided by Shoaib Malik who made a 31-ball 27 in the chase. 

