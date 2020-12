Photo: Babar Sattar

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Com­mis­sion of Pakistan (JCP) headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has recommended the appointment of Babar Sattar and Tariq Jahangiri as additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), sources told Geo News.

Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, the commission recommends appointment and confirmation of the judges whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.

