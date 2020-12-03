Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Karachi University to hold Visual Studies entry test on Dec 6

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

The University of Karachi will conduct the entry test for Bachelors of Design and Bachelors of Fine Arts (four-year degree programme) and Bachelors of Architecture (five-year degree programme) on Sunday, December 06, 2020, the varsity's admissions in-charge Dr Saima Akhtar announced on Thursday.

Dr Akhtar advised candidates to print their admit cards from the official web portal — www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

"All necessary information regarding the test timing and examination centres are available on admit cards while students will also get an SMS and email for the same," she said.

Dr Akhtar said that while appearing for the test candidates should strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) defined by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More From Pakistan:

Prominent lawyer Babar Sattar recommended for post of additional judge at IHC

Prominent lawyer Babar Sattar recommended for post of additional judge at IHC
52 detained in KP for violating coronavirus SOPs at Peshawar BRT stations, stops

52 detained in KP for violating coronavirus SOPs at Peshawar BRT stations, stops
International community took Pakistan's dossier on Indian terrorism very seriously, says DG ISPR

International community took Pakistan's dossier on Indian terrorism very seriously, says DG ISPR
Shehbaz, Hamza escorted back to prison in Lahore

Shehbaz, Hamza escorted back to prison in Lahore
PM Imran Khan launches Ehsaas Kafaalat policy for special persons

PM Imran Khan launches Ehsaas Kafaalat policy for special persons
PM Imran Khan to address UNGA's special session on coronavirus tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to address UNGA's special session on coronavirus tomorrow
Nawaz Sharif's anti-establishment rhetoric has little public support, survey finds

Nawaz Sharif's anti-establishment rhetoric has little public support, survey finds
Public rallies should be postponed to contain the virus: Ulema

Public rallies should be postponed to contain the virus: Ulema
A fighting spirit: Summiaya Baloch's journey from an outcast to a national star

A fighting spirit: Summiaya Baloch's journey from an outcast to a national star
Appearing on BBC was Ishaq Dar’s personal decision: Muhammad Zubair

Appearing on BBC was Ishaq Dar’s personal decision: Muhammad Zubair
Sindh college students clueless without govt guidelines on home-learning

Sindh college students clueless without govt guidelines on home-learning
WATCH: Biker gang loots, vandalises cars in Karachi

WATCH: Biker gang loots, vandalises cars in Karachi

Latest

view all