Karachi University to hold Visual Studies entry test on Dec 6

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

The University of Karachi will conduct the entry test for Bachelors of Design and Bachelors of Fine Arts (four-year degree programme) and Bachelors of Architecture (five-year degree programme) on Sunday, December 06, 2020, the varsity's admissions in-charge Dr Saima Akhtar announced on Thursday.



Dr Akhtar advised candidates to print their admit cards from the official web portal — www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

"All necessary information regarding the test timing and examination centres are available on admit cards while students will also get an SMS and email for the same," she said.

Dr Akhtar said that while appearing for the test candidates should strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) defined by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.