pakistan
Friday Dec 04 2020
'Distorted appearance': Hadiqa Kiani sued for Rs20 million by woman over 'hair loss'

Friday Dec 04, 2020

FAISALABAD: Famed Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani has been sued over alleged hair loss by a woman who claimed Rs20 million in damages after she visited a franchise outlet of the musician's beauty salon.

The woman, identified as Zahida, also filed a separate Rs20-million claim against the owner of the Hadiqa Kiani Salon's franchise in Faisalabad and demanded a compensation of Rs2.5 million worth of expenses.

The woman claimed in the lawsuit that she suffered hair loss after visiting the beauty salon for a straightening treatment. She further alleged that it was the use of harmful creams that caused her hair to fall out, distorting her appearance.

A local court has summoned Hadiqa Kiani, the salon's franchise owner, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad, as well as the district health officer on December 16.

The franchise owner said they would file a reply in the court over the matter.

