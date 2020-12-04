'Radiant in pink': Sherry Rehman shares delightful picture from Bakhtwar Bhutto's engagement

Former president Asif Ali Zardari's eldest daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari (right) and Senator Sherry Rehman. — Instagram

Senator Sherry Rehman shared beautiful pictures from Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's engagement ceremony held last week.

"From the sweetest engagement party. Bless you @bakhtawarbz, radiant in pink," Sherry Rehman said as she praised former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's daughter.



On November 27, Bakhtawar and her fiance Mahmood Choudhry had exchanged rings as the city's bigwigs — including business magnates, politicians, and lawyers — turned up at the ceremony.



Read more: Can you spot Benazir Bhutto on Bakhtawar's shawl?

Bakhtawar and Choudhry had donned traditional oriental outfits.

The ceremony was held in the open area of the Bilawal House. However, Bakhtawar's brother and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto could not attended it as he was isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus.