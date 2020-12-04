Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi's District West to go under coronavirus lockdown till Dec 18

Friday Dec 04, 2020

DC Shah said all businesses would remain closed, with the exception of kiryana (grocery) stores, pharmacies, as well as shops selling staples and items of day-to-day use. Geo.tv/Haseem uz Zaman/Files

KARACHI: The district west of Pakistan's port city is set to go under a lockdown starting December 5 through Dec 18 to contain the worsening coronavirus situation, a notification issued Friday by the government of Sindh read.

Released by the deputy commissioner for Karachi's West district, Muhammad Ali Shah, the order said all coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be strictly enforced during the smart lockdown.

The smart lockdown would be imposed in 13 areas of the city's western districts where a rising number of COVID-19 patients were reported.

Major neighbourhoods where the lockdown will come into effect tomorrow included Baldia Town, Gadap, Keamari, Islamnagar, Saeedabad, Mohajir Camp, Maymarabad, Yousuf Goth, Data Nagar, Hanifabad, Pak Colony, Metroville, Bawani Chali, and Frontier Colony.

DC Shah said all businesses will remain closed, with the exception of kiryana (grocery) stores, pharmacies, as well as shops selling staples and items of day-to-day use.

The lockdown has been approved in light of the increasing number of coronavirus cases, he added.

