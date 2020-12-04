4 children die in Tharparkar village after having biryani, kheer unfit for consumption: doctors

Nearly 30 villagers fell seriously ill among which 4 children died after they consumed some biryani and kheer at a soyem, on December 4, 2020, in Tharparkar’s Bachal Soomro village. — Photo provided by author

SUKKUR: At least four children died while 25 others fell unconscious after consuming biryani and kheer that doctors believe was unfit for consumption.

The incident occurred on Friday at a soyem in Tharparkar’s Bachal Soomro village.

According to initial reports by witnesses and doctors, around 30 villagers in total were affected and were rushed to Naukot hospital.

Doctors there pronounced four children dead, two of whom were said to be approximately a year-and-a-half and 12 years old. Others, who had fainted and according to doctors were “critically ill” were taken to hospitals in Tharparkar and Mirpur Khas.

According to the attending physician, the attendants who brought the patients to the hospital had told him that they had consumed some biryani and kheer before falling ill. Due to the death of the four children, the doctors said that the food must be investigated for traces of "poison".



Meanwhile, the police said that an investigation is underway and they had collected samples of the said food for testing.