Sonam Kapoor expresses love to husband Anand Ahuja in loved-up post

B-Town diva Sonam Kapoor has been very candid about her feelings with fans and her most recent post on Instagram is honouring her husband Anand Ahuja.

In the post she shared loved-up pictures of herself with her husband.

"I love you.. you make #everydayphenomenal," she wrote in a caption.

As of recently the Khoobsoorat star expressed how dearly she was missing her family due to the Covid-19 pandemic and had expressed similar sentiments during Diwali.

It seems that her husband has been her rock during these trying times.

Take a look:

