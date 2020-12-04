Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor expresses love to husband Anand Ahuja in loved-up post

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

B-Town diva Sonam Kapoor has been very candid about her feelings with fans and her most recent post on Instagram is honouring her husband Anand Ahuja.

In the post she shared loved-up pictures of herself with her husband.

"I love you.. you make #everydayphenomenal," she wrote in a caption. 

As of recently the Khoobsoorat star expressed how dearly she was missing her family due to the Covid-19 pandemic and had expressed similar sentiments during Diwali. 

It seems that her husband has been her rock during these trying times. 

Take a look: 

.


