Saturday Dec 05 2020
Sophie Turner flaunts her baby bump in unseen photo with Joe Jonas from pregnancy

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Sophie Turner flaunts her baby bump in unseen photo with Joe Jonas from pregnancy

British actress Sophie Turner has treated her fans with a never-before-seen dazzling photos with husband Joe Jonas from her pregnancy.

The Game of Thrones actress, 24 and US singer Joe Jonas welcomed their first daughter Willa in July.

Sophie took to Instagram and shared a slideshow of throwback photos that also included unseen snap with hubby during her pregnancy.

In the intimate dazzling photo, the actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she snaps a selfie in front of the mirror. Jonas can also be seen standing beside her.

Sophie captioned the endearing post, “Felt like we needed some content on this page... enjoy these throwbacks.”

Another photo was from their surprise Las Vegas wedding, in which the celebrity couple poses in front of a colorful cake bearing Jonas' surname.

The endearing post has won the hearts on social media.

