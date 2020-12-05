Can't connect right now! retry
Coronavirus: Punjab students can now submit birth certificates till January 31

By
OCOur Correspondent

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas says the deadline extension is because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

LAHORE: The deadline to submit your birth certificates to school has been extended in Punjab till January 31, 2021 amid the second wave of the coronavirus.

The Punjab Schools Education Department made the decision on Friday. It was announced by Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas.

He asked parents to submit the B-form of their children “as soon as possible” as without it students can’t avail scholarships.

Read more: Coronavirus: Smart lockdowns better than shutting down all schools, says Punjab education minister

Dr Raas told parents to approach the National Database Registration Authority to get their children’s B-forms.

The deadline was earlier November 30, 2020.

He said the extension is because of the COVID-19 pandemic as only 55% students have submitted their B-forms so far.

