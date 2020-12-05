Coronavirus: Punjab students can now submit birth certificates till January 31

Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas says the deadline extension is because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

LAHORE: The deadline to submit your birth certificates to school has been extended in Punjab till January 31, 2021 amid the second wave of the coronavirus.



The Punjab Schools Education Department made the decision on Friday. It was announced by Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas.

He asked parents to submit the B-form of their children “as soon as possible” as without it students can’t avail scholarships.

Dr Raas told parents to approach the National Database Registration Authority to get their children’s B-forms.

The deadline was earlier November 30, 2020.

He said the extension is because of the COVID-19 pandemic as only 55% students have submitted their B-forms so far.