Olivia Colman donates signed script of ‘The Crown’ to Kate Middleton’s charity

An unlikely event seems to have taken place for Olivia Colman who essays the role of Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown.

Despite hoping to never have a run-in with an actual member of the British royal family owing to their obvious resentment towards the show, Colman did have an almost real-life encounter with the Cambridges.

According to a report by People, Colman had made a donation to an online auction that was sponsored by one of the charities backed by the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton—aiming to aid families in hospices.

As a kind gesture, Colman had offered a signed script of the Season 4 finale of the Netflix show.

Other famous music and movie memorabilia from stars like Ed Sheeran and Cate Blanchett were also included in the online auction which benefits East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

The duchess had volunteered earlier this year for EACH and had written a letter at the time that said: "The care and the nurture that you provide children and families in the most unimaginable circumstances is just awe inspiring.”

"I'd also like to pay tribute to all those families out there who are caring for and looking after a child with a life limiting illness. You do the most extraordinary job and I know it’s particularly hard at the moment so my thoughts go out to you all,” she added. 

