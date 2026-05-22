Heidi Klum turns Cannes Film Festival red carpet into family affair

Heidi Klum brought both glamour and family warmth to the amfAR Gala at Cannes Film Festival Thursday, May 21, as she walked the red carpet alongside her 20-year-old son Henry Samuel.

The 52-year-old supermodel stunned in a plunging black and white lace corset gown with a voluminous black skirt, while Henry made a bold statement in a black suit jacket embroidered with metallic leaf detailing, worn shirtless with matching trousers.

Klum’s husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, joined the duo at the Hotel du Cap Eden Roc for the star-studded charity event.

The gala, presented by Chopard, benefits The Foundation for AIDS Research, which has raised nearly $950 million since 1985 and awarded more than 3,800 grants worldwide, as per People.

This year’s performers included Robbie Williams, Zara Larsson and PinkPantheress.

Klum has made Henry her frequent plus one in recent months.

She told PEOPLE earlier this month that it is “fun” to experience events through the eyes of “someone who is really young and everything is still so exciting.”

She added, “What better date can you have than your own son? … I’m more appreciative that he comes with me, that he’s proud to be on my side… We love people watching, we gossip a little bit. It’s a real fun night with my son.”

Klum, who also appeared earlier in the festival at the premiere of Fjord in a similar corset silhouette, is mother to four children: Leni, 21, Henry, 20, Johan, 19, and Lou, 16.