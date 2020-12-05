Queen Elizabeth to miss Prince Harry the most on her first ‘lonely’ Christmas

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are preparing themselves for a confined and lonely Christmas Day this year.

Apart from her children and their families not being present with Her Majesty for the first time during the holiday season due to COVID-19, there is someone who will specially be missed by her: Prince Harry.

According to royal expert Penny Junor, the absence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this year will be quite a hit for the monarch who will also miss spending the special holiday with her youngest great-grandchild.

“I am sure the Queen will be very sad not to see Harry and Megan and her youngest great-grandchild. I think she has a very soft spot for Harry,” Junor told Express UK.

“Harry gets on very well with his cousins and I guess he will miss seeing them and, of course, he will miss spending time with his grandparents whom he adores,” she said.

She went on to add that Harry too would be sad about missing his family’s Christmas traditions by spending it in US for the first time.

“He will miss the charity football match that he and William instigated several years ago, between the home team - them and the estate workers - and the locals,” she said.