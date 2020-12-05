Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

KP minister Taimur Jhagra 'reboots' Instagram account on his kid's advice

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

KP Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra says he will be 'rebooting' his Instagram on his kids' 'advice' to make his account a 'bit more personal'. Photo: File

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health and Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra will be "rebooting" his Instagram in a bid to make his children follow him on the photo-sharing app. 

"My kids refuse to follow the Instagram account made and run by my team," he shared on Saturday. "Apparently, [its] not cool to fill Instagram with political updates and photos of meetings."

Jhagra said he was rebooting the account to make it "a bit more personal".

The minister attached four photos with the tweet - two of them were pegged wrong with a cross while another two approve with a check - presumably his children's guide to what appropriate for the photo-sharing app. 

Read more: If COVID-19 cases surge, PDM leaders will be responsible, says KP health minister Taimur Jhagra

An engineer by profession, he is the son of retired bureaucrat, Saleem Khan Jhagra, and grandson of the late president of Pakistan Ghulam Ishaq Khan.

Jhagra, a partner at the global consultancy firm McKinsey, returned to Pakistan in 2017 to join politics. He joined and contested general elections for PTI in 2018. He was elected MPA for KP Assembly from KP-73 (Peshawar).

It seems that the KP health minister eagerly wanted his children to follow him back as he has been posting personal pictures since this week compared to the usual political stuff seen on his Instagram.

Recently, the minister had shared a picture of him skydiving, his time on an oil rig in West China.

The minister even shared the picture he had on his "first id card".


More From Pakistan:

Veteran politician Sherbaz Khan Mazari passes away at 90

Veteran politician Sherbaz Khan Mazari passes away at 90
PM Imran Khan says cases to be filed against organisers of rallies

PM Imran Khan says cases to be filed against organisers of rallies
SC to hear Justice Isa's review petition on Dec 8

SC to hear Justice Isa's review petition on Dec 8
PM Imran Khan to address global climate change summit on December 12

PM Imran Khan to address global climate change summit on December 12
10 Kasur judges take leave en masse after bar association president misbehaves with female judge

10 Kasur judges take leave en masse after bar association president misbehaves with female judge
Pakistan hands over dossier on India-backed terrorism to top UN officials

Pakistan hands over dossier on India-backed terrorism to top UN officials
Intricate details: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's engagement shawl tells two different tales

Intricate details: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's engagement shawl tells two different tales
3 Pakistanis featured in Forbes' '30 Under 30 2021' list for North America

3 Pakistanis featured in Forbes' '30 Under 30 2021' list for North America
Coronavirus: Punjab students can now submit birth certificates till January 31

Coronavirus: Punjab students can now submit birth certificates till January 31
Karachi committee reviews development projects

Karachi committee reviews development projects
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 5

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 5
No billboards on Karachi’s footpaths, commissioner orders

No billboards on Karachi’s footpaths, commissioner orders

Latest

view all