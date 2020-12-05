KP minister Taimur Jhagra 'reboots' Instagram account on his kid's advice

KP Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra says he will be 'rebooting' his Instagram on his kids' 'advice' to make his account a 'bit more personal'. Photo: File

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health and Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra will be "rebooting" his Instagram in a bid to make his children follow him on the photo-sharing app.

"My kids refuse to follow the Instagram account made and run by my team," he shared on Saturday. "Apparently, [its] not cool to fill Instagram with political updates and photos of meetings."

Jhagra said he was rebooting the account to make it "a bit more personal".

The minister attached four photos with the tweet - two of them were pegged wrong with a cross while another two approve with a check - presumably his children's guide to what appropriate for the photo-sharing app.

An engineer by profession, he is the son of retired bureaucrat, Saleem Khan Jhagra, and grandson of the late president of Pakistan Ghulam Ishaq Khan.

Jhagra, a partner at the global consultancy firm McKinsey, returned to Pakistan in 2017 to join politics. He joined and contested general elections for PTI in 2018. He was elected MPA for KP Assembly from KP-73 (Peshawar).

It seems that the KP health minister eagerly wanted his children to follow him back as he has been posting personal pictures since this week compared to the usual political stuff seen on his Instagram.

Recently, the minister had shared a picture of him skydiving, his time on an oil rig in West China.

The minister even shared the picture he had on his "first id card".





