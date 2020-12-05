Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan says cases to be filed against organisers of rallies

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

A file photo of PM Imran Khan. Photo: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out the possibility of the government granting permission to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a public gathering, and warned that it would lodge cases against the organisers.

In an interview to a private news channel, the premier said the government has decided against allowing the Opposition to hold the public gathering. "We will file FIRs against everyone — from the kursi wala to the sound system handlers but won’t stop them [Opposition leaders] from going there."

The premier was referring to the December 13 public gathering in Lahore announced by the 11-party Opposition alliance. The jalsa in question is being hosted by PML-N. 

Read more: PM Imran Khan to address global climate change summit on December 12

Despite local administrations denying permission for public meetings owing to the second wave of coronavirus infections, the PDM has so far organised two political events — one in Peshawar and another in Multan.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore has also refused to grant permission to hold the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan due to the ongoing health crisis in the country. 

While responding to another question, PM Imran Khan said the Opposition is not interested in the country.

"The only thing they want is an NRO. I will leave the PM Office but not betray the country by giving them an NRO," he insisted.

On the other hand, PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan said that PM Imran Khan has made it clear that the PDM will not be stopped but cases will be filed against those who violate coronavirus SOPs and endanger public lives.


More From Pakistan:

KP minister Taimur Jhagra 'reboots' Instagram account on his kid's advice

KP minister Taimur Jhagra 'reboots' Instagram account on his kid's advice
SC to hear Justice Isa's review petition on Dec 8

SC to hear Justice Isa's review petition on Dec 8
PM Imran Khan to address global climate change summit on December 12

PM Imran Khan to address global climate change summit on December 12
10 Kasur judges take leave en masse after bar association president misbehaves with female judge

10 Kasur judges take leave en masse after bar association president misbehaves with female judge
Pakistan hands over dossier on India-backed terrorism to top UN officials

Pakistan hands over dossier on India-backed terrorism to top UN officials
Intricate details: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's engagement shawl tells two different tales

Intricate details: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's engagement shawl tells two different tales
3 Pakistanis featured in Forbes' '30 Under 30 2021' list for North America

3 Pakistanis featured in Forbes' '30 Under 30 2021' list for North America
Coronavirus: Punjab students can now submit birth certificates till January 31

Coronavirus: Punjab students can now submit birth certificates till January 31
Karachi committee reviews development projects

Karachi committee reviews development projects
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 5

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 5
No billboards on Karachi’s footpaths, commissioner orders

No billboards on Karachi’s footpaths, commissioner orders
Pakistan records over 3,000 cases for third day in a row

Pakistan records over 3,000 cases for third day in a row

Latest

view all