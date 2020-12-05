PM Imran Khan says cases to be filed against organisers of rallies

A file photo of PM Imran Khan. Photo: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out the possibility of the government granting permission to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a public gathering, and warned that it would lodge cases against the organisers.

In an interview to a private news channel, the premier said the government has decided against allowing the Opposition to hold the public gathering. "We will file FIRs against everyone — from the kursi wala to the sound system handlers but won’t stop them [Opposition leaders] from going there."

The premier was referring to the December 13 public gathering in Lahore announced by the 11-party Opposition alliance. The jalsa in question is being hosted by PML-N.



Despite local administrations denying permission for public meetings owing to the second wave of coronavirus infections, the PDM has so far organised two political events — one in Peshawar and another in Multan.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore has also refused to grant permission to hold the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan due to the ongoing health crisis in the country.



While responding to another question, PM Imran Khan said the Opposition is not interested in the country.

"The only thing they want is an NRO. I will leave the PM Office but not betray the country by giving them an NRO," he insisted.

On the other hand, PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan said that PM Imran Khan has made it clear that the PDM will not be stopped but cases will be filed against those who violate coronavirus SOPs and endanger public lives.



