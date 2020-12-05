Can't connect right now! retry
Minor girl tortured in Faisalabad, police register case against employers

A man can be seen attempting to hit the minor. — Geo News screengrab

A minor girl was brutally beaten by her employers on a street in Faisalabad, after which police registered a case against them, the Station House Officer of Madina Town Police Station said Saturday.

The police officer said that the case has been registered on the complaint of the Child Protection Bureau.

The bureau came into action after a video had surfaced of a family beating the child.

Raids are being conducted to apprehend the suspects that tortured the child, police said.

Meanwhile, Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said that the 12-year-old is a domestic worker employed by a family.

"The family members said that they were hitting the child as she is a mental patient. This is no justification for hitting her," Ahmad said, adding that having a young girl such as her as an employee was a violation of child rights.

Neither the child or her parents have been located so far, she said, adding that the bureau is working with the police to ascertain her whereabouts.

The chairperson said that a case has been registered against the man and his wife.

