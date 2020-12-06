Shaniera Akram reveals what she loves about herself

Sunday Dec 06, 2020
Social worker Shaniera Akram on Saturday revealed that despite people asking her to change, she remains the same and that is what she loves about herself.
Sharing a post on Twitter, she said: "Don’t let people put you down because you are different."
"I have been told that I was different my whole life, people have always tried and still continue to try and change me, but being different from those people is what [I] love most about myself!" she said.
"Always stay true to yourself," she added.