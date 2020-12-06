Shaniera Akram reveals what she loves about herself

Social worker Shaniera Akram. — Twitter/@iamShaniera

Social worker Shaniera Akram on Saturday revealed that despite people asking her to change, she remains the same and that is what she loves about herself.



Sharing a post on Twitter, she said: "Don’t let people put you down because you are different."

"I have been told that I was different my whole life, people have always tried and still continue to try and change me, but being different from those people is what [I] love most about myself!" she said.

"Always stay true to yourself," she added.