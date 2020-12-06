Can't connect right now! retry
Ananya Panday brutally trolled for copying Khloe Kardashian's dialogue

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is all too familiar with the ruthless side of social media that lets go of no opportunity to rip her apart.

After the recent release of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on Netflix, a clip of the Student of the Year 2 actor from the show has been making rounds.

While the show itself has opened to abysmal reviews, Ananya too was dragged in the mess for a dialogue she said to her makeup artist about her parents, Bhavna and Chunky Panday swearing like a sailor since she was a kid.

Ananya said that her parents cursed so much that growing up she thought her name itself was also a certain four-letter word.

“My mom cursed so much when we were little, I thought my name was [expletive],” she said.

That little remark didn’t go down well with social media as all hell broke loose on Twitter.

Many also realized that she had copied a dialogue previously spoken by Khloe Kardashian.


