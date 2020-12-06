Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus in Pakistan: 3308 contract COVID-19 in single day, positivity ratio climbs to 7.94%

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Photo: file

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday said that 3308 people tested positive for COVID-19 on December 5, taking the country's tally to 416,499.

As of December 6, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 53,126.  Throughout the country, 41,645 tests were conducted on December 5, while 58 people succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours.

So far, 355,012 people have recovered from the infection in the country.

Province-wise cases

According to the NCOC, on December 5, 13,684 people tested positive in Sindh, 14,983 tested positive people in Punjab, 4,757 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,852 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 413 in Balochistan, 411 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 545 Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In total, AJK has 7278 cases so far, Balochistan has 17440, GB 4719, ICT 32414, KP 49220, Punjab 122955, and Sindh has 182473. 

According to the latest information, none of the patients in Balochistan and GB had to be shifted to a ventilator, while 357 ventilators have been occupied across Pakistan out of 1,762 especially allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Deaths

Across the country, 8,361 have so far died of COVID-19. In Sindh, 3,011 have so far lost their lives. In Punjab, 3,162 have died so far, 1,404 in KP,  340 people in ICT, 169 in Balochistan, 98 in GB: 98, and 177 in AJK.

The NCOC added that a total of 5,754,986 tests have been conducted in the country so far. At present, there are 616 hospitals in the country having COVID-19 facilities, while 2,996 coronavirus patients are currently admitted in hospitals across the country.

National Positivity Ratio

As of December 5, the national positivity ratio of COVID-19 reached  7.94%. The highest positivity ratio was observed in Mirpur with 22.00%, followed by Karachi with 17.39% and Peshawar with 16.02%.

NCOC said that about 2436 patients are in critical condition across Pakistan and the number of critical patients is rising fast. The positivity ratio in various federating units is as follows:

AJK 10.83%

Balochistan 11.62%

GB 2.68%

Islamabad 6.16%

KP 11.29%

Punjab 4.42% 

Sindh 11.47%

Province wise COVID-19 positivity ratio 

Punjab

Lahore - 5.47%

Rawalpindi - 11.26%

Faisalabad - 3.98%

Multan - 1.82%

Gujranwala - 1.57%


Sindh

Karachi - 17.39%

Hyderabad - 10.36%


KP

Peshawar - 16.02%

Swat - 4.64%

Abbottabad - 1.59%


Balochistan

Quetta - 6.19%

Islamabad

ICT - 6.16%

AJK

Mirpur - 22.00%

Muzaffarabad - 6.76%


GB

Gilgit - 6.67%

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad administration seals Shah Faisal Mosque's hall over violation of coronavirus SOPs

Islamabad administration seals Shah Faisal Mosque's hall over violation of coronavirus SOPs
Watch: On Sindh Culture Day, US Consulate Karachi members record message in Sindhi

Watch: On Sindh Culture Day, US Consulate Karachi members record message in Sindhi
Now Senate will hold NAB accountable, says Saleem Mandviwalla in hard-hitting press conference

Now Senate will hold NAB accountable, says Saleem Mandviwalla in hard-hitting press conference
7 coronavirus patients die in Peshawar hospital as oxygen cylinders fail to arrive on time

7 coronavirus patients die in Peshawar hospital as oxygen cylinders fail to arrive on time
Lahore’s Walton airport to be relocated to new site over safety issues

Lahore’s Walton airport to be relocated to new site over safety issues
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari reveals story behind engagement ring

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari reveals story behind engagement ring

Poverty-stricken Kasur father throws 5 children in canal, 2 die

Poverty-stricken Kasur father throws 5 children in canal, 2 die
Pakistan rejects 'concocted' Indian media reports of transferring foreign fighters to occupied Kashmir

Pakistan rejects 'concocted' Indian media reports of transferring foreign fighters to occupied Kashmir
PDM Lahore rally: Fazlur Rehman warns govt of retaliation if it uses force

PDM Lahore rally: Fazlur Rehman warns govt of retaliation if it uses force
Shaniera Akram reveals what she loves about herself

Shaniera Akram reveals what she loves about herself
Why are Turkish dramas being aired in Pakistan? PM Imran Khan tells Hamza Ali Abbasi

Why are Turkish dramas being aired in Pakistan? PM Imran Khan tells Hamza Ali Abbasi
WATCH: Firdous Ashiq Awan smashes 'PDM' to bits in Lahore

WATCH: Firdous Ashiq Awan smashes 'PDM' to bits in Lahore

Latest

view all