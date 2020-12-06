Coronavirus in Pakistan: 3308 contract COVID-19 in single day, positivity ratio climbs to 7.94%

Photo: file

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday said that 3308 people tested positive for COVID-19 on December 5, taking the country's tally to 416,499.

As of December 6, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 53,126. Throughout the country, 41,645 tests were conducted on December 5, while 58 people succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours.

So far, 355,012 people have recovered from the infection in the country.



Province-wise cases

According to the NCOC, on December 5, 13,684 people tested positive in Sindh, 14,983 tested positive people in Punjab, 4,757 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,852 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 413 in Balochistan, 411 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 545 Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In total, AJK has 7278 cases so far, Balochistan has 17440, GB 4719, ICT 32414, KP 49220, Punjab 122955, and Sindh has 182473.

According to the latest information, none of the patients in Balochistan and GB had to be shifted to a ventilator, while 357 ventilators have been occupied across Pakistan out of 1,762 especially allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Deaths

Across the country, 8,361 have so far died of COVID-19. In Sindh, 3,011 have so far lost their lives. In Punjab, 3,162 have died so far, 1,404 in KP, 340 people in ICT, 169 in Balochistan, 98 in GB: 98, and 177 in AJK.

The NCOC added that a total of 5,754,986 tests have been conducted in the country so far. At present, there are 616 hospitals in the country having COVID-19 facilities, while 2,996 coronavirus patients are currently admitted in hospitals across the country.

National Positivity Ratio

As of December 5, the national positivity ratio of COVID-19 reached 7.94%. The highest positivity ratio was observed in Mirpur with 22.00%, followed by Karachi with 17.39% and Peshawar with 16.02%.

NCOC said that about 2436 patients are in critical condition across Pakistan and the number of critical patients is rising fast. The positivity ratio in various federating units is as follows:

AJK 10.83%

Balochistan 11.62%

GB 2.68%

Islamabad 6.16%

KP 11.29%

Punjab 4.42%

Sindh 11.47%

Province wise COVID-19 positivity ratio

Punjab

Lahore - 5.47%

Rawalpindi - 11.26%

Faisalabad - 3.98%

Multan - 1.82%

Gujranwala - 1.57%





Sindh



Karachi - 17.39%

Hyderabad - 10.36%





KP

Peshawar - 16.02%

Swat - 4.64%

Abbottabad - 1.59%





Balochistan

Quetta - 6.19%

Islamabad

ICT - 6.16%

AJK

Mirpur - 22.00%

Muzaffarabad - 6.76%





GB



Gilgit - 6.67%