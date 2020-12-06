When Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation made it worse for hurricane victims

Tinseltown's favourite Brad Pitt has been reigning over hearts and screens since quite some time.

And while he holds firmly his ‘golden boy’ image, there have been a number of controversies that the Ad Astra actor has infamously been involved in.

One of them was his project for victims of Hurricane Katrina, with his Make It Right Foundation. However, the victims allege that what the organization did was anything but make it right.

According to a report by the New York Post, residents of the New Orleans’ Ninth Ward—which he helped rebuild—complained about the shoddy architecture and the faulty foundations along with electrical and HVAC problems and incorrectly installed gas meters, which had put them under hazardous living conditions.

And while the residents had made repeated complaints to the foundation, asking them for repairs, they only managed to fix the most menial ones, leaving the rest as it is.

The report further cites some residents claiming that Pitt’s foundation agreed to the inspections only on the condition of them signing a non-disclosure agreement avowing that they wouldn’t sue.

Furthermore, the Post also alleged that Pitt’s foundation was ‘inactive’ and ‘insolvent.’

Later in 2018, the Fight Club star and his Make It Right Foundation were slapped with a class action lawsuit.

He requested to be removed from the case claiming that his press statements were not promises that he made to the victims and he had nothing more than a directorial role in the organization, thereby, all legal responsibilities did not fall on him.

He and his foundation later sued architect John C. William for $20million over the defective construction work.

Both the cases—involving Pitt and Williams— have yet to be settled.