Sunday Dec 06 2020
Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Saif Ali Khan withdraws his controversial statement, apologises to fans

Indian actor Saif Ali Khan has withdrawn his controversial statement he made in his recent interview, and apologized to everyone.

Khan landed in hot waters following his recent interview where he opened up about his upcoming film Adipurush.

Fans on social media called for a complete boycott of Saif after his recent remarks in the interview.

Later, the Love Aaj Kal actor issued an apology to everyone and withdrew his statement.

Saif Ali Khan’s statements reads as: “I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way.”

“I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement.”

“Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions.”

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan, who essays the role of Raavan in Adipurush, had said, "It's interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose.”

