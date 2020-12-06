Can't connect right now! retry
1,128 candidates appear in Karachi University Visual Studies admission test 2021

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi surveys an exam room during the Department of Visual Studies entrance exam, on December 6, 2020. — KU

As many as 1,128 candidates appeared in the admission test of the Department of Visual Studies, University of Karachi, that was held today, a statement from the institute said.

According to the statement issued on Sunday, the test took place at the departments of economics, mathematics, computer science, and public administration.

KU received 1,178 admission forms for 150 seats available in the visual studies department, the statement said.

The statement said that the provisional merit list would be available on December 20, 2020, and candidates would be able to see their results on the official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk).

The test, monitored by KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and other professors, began at 11am and ended at 1pm.

.

