pakistan
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Watch Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari exchange rings with Mahmood Choudhry

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Newly-betrothed Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday shared a video of her exchange of rings with her fiance Mahmood Choudhry.

In a video on Instagram, Mahmood can be seen putting a ring on her finger first, following which Bakhtawar reciprocates after being handed a ring for Mahmood.


Bakhtawar in her post added a note of thanks for all those who wished her well after her engagement.

"Officially #Mangni-fied - thank you everyone for all the love and prayers although I have not been able to reply to all/individually please be assured they are read, treasured & receive," she wrote.

The event, an open-air affair at Bilawal House in Karachi on November 28, was nothing short of a fairy-tale event.

In pictures: First peek into Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's fairytale-like engagement party

Strict observance of coronavirus safety protocols was requested, with the invitation card urging all participants to get tested beforehand.

Bakhtawar's brother, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was down with coronavirus at the time (he has since recovered) and was thus in attendance virtually via a video call.

Ring part of family tradition

In an earlier post, Bakhtawar revealed that her later mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, copied her father's wedding ring and gave it to former president Asif Ali Zardari when they got married.

Bakhtawar said that she carried on the family tradition by having the same ring copied for her husband-to-be, Mahmood Choudhry, and gave it to him on their engagement.

"#ItsARingStory: my mother had her father’s wedding ring copied and made for my father when they got married - I had the same ring duplicated and made for @mahmood.y.choudhry," she said.

