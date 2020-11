Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, dressed in an elegant peach-coloured outfit, poses with her fiance Mahmood Choudhry, at their engagement celebration, at Bilawal House, in Karachi, on November 27, 2020. — Photo courtesy PPP Media Cell

Daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, got engaged to Mahmood Choudhry, son of US-based businessman Younas Choudhry, on Friday.



The event, an open-air affair at Bilawal House in Karachi, was nothing short of a fairy-tale event, as can be seen in the first few photos to have been released to the media.



Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari enters the aisle donning an elegant peach-coloured outfit. — Photo courtesy PPP Media Cell





With masks on, two guests strike up a conversation, as a boy looks on, during Bakhtawat Bhutto-Zardari's engagement party, on November 27, 2020. — Photo courtesy PPP Media Cell





Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks to his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, via a video call, during Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony, held at Bilawal House, in Karachi, on November 27, 2020. — Photo courtesy PPP Media Cell





A view of the open-air event, held in the evening hours. — Photo courtesy PPP Media Cell