Sunday Dec 06 2020
Meghan Markle nearly went on date with a British singer shortly before meeting Harry: report

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Intense media scrutiny was one of the reasons behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step down from their royal roles.

But the couple still remains the focus of attention as far as British newspapers and tabloid are concerned.

One of the newspaper has now revealed that a British singer nearly went on to date with Meghan Markle before her marriage to the Duke of Sussex.

Matt Cardle, while speaking to the Sun, claimed that he exchanged messages with the former actress in 2015 after the future Duchess followed him on social media.

Talking about the conversation, he said "It was just a very weird situation — very odd. “And I really don’t know how it came about. “Life’s got a course and I was not on that one. “Laughed about it, but it’s amazing thinking back.”

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May 2018 after dating the former actress for a couple of years.

Their wedding took place on 19 May in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

