Monday Dec 07 2020
52 members of Pakistan's cricket contingent in New Zealand finally allowed to end isolation

Monday Dec 07, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan squad in New Zealand was given the go-ahead by New Zealand authorities to leave managed isolation facility after 52 members tested negative for the coronavirus.

The squad will leave for Queenstown on Tuesday after leaving the managed isolation facility and regrouping at a hotel in Christchurch.

However, the team will leave behind one member who will join them in Queenstown on Thursday after completing his managed isolation period.

He will join the team in Queenstown from Auckland where he is under managed isolation.

The approval to leave the managed isolation facility was given after the Pakistan squad tested negative when their samples were taken on Day 12 of the isolation period. The samples were taken on Sunday.

After reaching New Zealand for the matches, six members of the Pakistan squad tested positive for the coronavirus during a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Last week, New Zealand health authorities stated that two of three cases that returned with positive PCR on day six of testing earlier are now confirmed as “historical cases” and not infectious anymore.

Previously, the New Zealand Cricket Board said that some members of the Pakistani team had "contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation".

Pakistan will play three T20Is and two Test matches in New Zealand next month. On the sidelines, Pakistan Shaheens will also play two four-day games against New Zealand A on the tour.

