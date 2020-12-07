New Zealand tour won’t be easy for Pakistan, says Mushtaq Ahmed

Geo.tv/Files

“New Zealand is a dangerous team on home soil and the tour won’t be easy for Pakistan,” former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed said on Saturday.



Ahmed said he is not very confident ahead of the New Zealand series as he believes the Black Caps are a "dangerous" team on home soil.



The 50-year-old former bowling coach said that the Pakistan team, under Babar Azam, will have to play extremely well in order to succeed.



“Mental toughness is extremely important in this regard and the entire team will have to play without the fear of losing,” Mushtaq added.

The former leg-spinner explained that it’s the responsibility of the team management and the captain to keep the team united during the isolation period.



While appreciating the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s decision of appointing Babar Azam as the captain in all three formats, Mushtaq said the batsman has what it takes to lead the team.

“It’s a good decision to make Babar Azam the captain in all formats because he has shown that captaincy does not affect his batting,” he said. “He has the ability to become a great captain in the future and has taken good decisions on the field so far.”

The touring contingent is currently spending their 14-day mandatory quarantine period in Christchurch and will leave for Queenstown on December 8.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Twenty20 Internationals and two Test matches against New Zealand from December 18 to January 7.