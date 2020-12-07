PIA launches Voluntary Separation Scheme for its employees

Photo: Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: The management of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched a Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) for its employees here on Monday.

According to a document issued by the PIA in this regard, the scheme has been launched for 14 days. Regular employees below the age of 58 years will be eligible to opt for the scheme.



The document mentioned that those who will voluntarily leave the organisation, an estimate will be calculated for them based on their current salaries after which their dues will be paid off.

The employee's VSS amount will be calculated from their salaries up to November 30, 2020, as per the documents.



It added that employees who are aged 58 or above will not be eligible to benefit from the VSS. Employees working on a contractual basis are not eligible for this scheme either.

Employees can apply for the VSS until December 22, 2020. Once approved, they will be paid the entire amount by January 31, 2021.