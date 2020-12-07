Can't connect right now! retry
Woman suspected of torturing Faisalabad maid sent on 14-day judicial remand

Monday Dec 07, 2020

A man can be seen attempting to hit the minor. — Geo News screengrab

FAISALABAD: A judicial magistrate on Monday rejected the bail plea of a woman suspected of beating up a minor, sending her on a 14-day judicial remand to prison. 

The woman and another man were arrested after a video of them brutally beating a maid went viral on social media. 

The main suspect in the case, however, was released on bail after submitting bail bonds worth Rs100,000 a day earlier.

Read more: Faisalabad girl tortured by employers now with her parents

Meanwhile, the Child Protection Bureau Punjab has filed an application in court to take the child into their custody.

The court has directed police to present the child before it on Tuesday for further hearings of the case. The child had been returned to her parents in Sahiwal after the police recovered her from the suspects on Saturday.

'Family hit maid because she is a mental patient'

Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, speaking to Geo News on Saturday, had said that the 12-year-old was a domestic worker employed by the family.

"The family members said that they were hitting the child as she is a mental patient. This is no justification for hitting her," Ahmad said, adding that employing a minor was a violation of child rights in the first place. 

The chairperson said that a case has been registered against the man and his wife.

Additionally, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the RPO Faisalabad, a statement from the provincial government had said.

"The chief minister has directed to take legal action against those involved in torturing the innocent child," the statement said, adding: "Justice will be ensured to the innocent child."

In the FIR registered against the suspects, it is mentioned that the incident had taken place in Faisalabad's Eden Valley neighbourhood.

It further stated that the incident had taken place on December 3, however, an official from the child protection bureau had informed the police about it on Dec 5.

Farmers protest: Amir Khan speaks out against 'disturbing scenes of violence' in India
Naom Chomsky says today's generation faces questions never raised before in human history
Beware of 'fake' degree verification agents, warns HEC
HEC announces international IRSIP fellowship
PIA launches Voluntary Separation Scheme for its employees
Low payments by fed govt hampered development in Sindh, CM Murad tells Bilawal Bhutto

Asif Ali Zardari sustained head injuries when he fell, says medical report submitted to IHC
'Aar ya Paar': Maryam Nawaz says PDM's Lahore jalsa to show govt's days are numbered
Father who threw 5 children into canal says relatives' taunts, spat with wife drove him over the edge
ATC sentences three men to death for gang rape of Gilgit Baltistan woman
Interior ministry's letter on 'militias' established by religio-political parties is 'ill-intentioned:' Fazl
Photographer seeks credit for Gilgit Baltistan photo PM Imran Khan shared on Twitter

