Monday Dec 07 2020
Did Prime Minister Imran Khan just unfollow everyone on Twitter?

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with a Reuters correspondent during an interview at his home in the hills of Bani Gala on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/Files

KARACHI: Pakistani Twitterati were quick to notice on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan no longer follows anyone on Twitter. 

If true, and not just a Twitter glitch, this implies that PM Imran Khan has unfollowed everyone on the micro-blogging website.

People had all kinds of reactions, varying from showing serious concern to making sarcastic and hilarious comments.

"No one is special for Khan sahab anymore; he has unfollowed everyone," wrote one Twitter user.

Someone asked: "Bro @ImranKhanPTI unfollowed @Jemima_Khan?!?!"

Another was surprised or confused that the prime minister had unfollowed Jemima Goldsmith — PM Imran Khan's former wife.

"Even though @ImranKhanPTI unfollowed everyone but I am sure something inside Jemima just broke," wrote Shaz Malik.

A user made a light-hearted joke about the premier and his predecessor, Nawaz Sharif, while yet another compared him to singer Atif Aslam.

Others made jokes that were more in line with the millennial humour.

On the other hand, PM Imran Khan is following only two accounts from his official Instagram account.

Screenshots of PM Imran Khan's Instagram account. Instagram/Screenshots via Geo.tv

These include the verified accounts of the PTI and the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC).

