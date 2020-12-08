Can't connect right now! retry
Sushant Singh Rajput remembered as ‘Kedarnath’ turns two

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Abhishek Kapoor about Sushant Singh as he marked the two-year anniversary of his hit film

Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput is being remembered once again as his film Kedarnath clocked in two years.

Abhishek Kapoor, director of the film, also featuring Sara Ali Khan alongside Sushant, spoke about the deceased star as he marked the two-year anniversary of his hit film.

Sharing a series of unseen photos from the set of the films, Abhishek wrote: "Thank u @RonnieScrewvala for helping us complete this journey. From #kaipoche 2 #Kedarnath U have always backed my vision and il be forever grateful @RSVPMovies @gitspictures #2YearsOfKedarnath."

In another tweet, Abhishek wrote: "I remember while i narrated the story and we discussed #mansoor, He was writing something on his hand.. I asked him, yeh kya likh raha hai haath pe.. he said apni duniya samet raha hoon #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor #sushantsinghrajput #kedarnath."


