Coronavirus: Authorities seal three Karachi Do Darya restaurants over SOP violations

Civil Lines Assistant Commissioner Waleed Baig sealed several restaurants in Khadda Market Monday morning for staying open till late night. Photo: The News/ file

KARACHI: Three restaurants in Karachi’s Do Darya have been sealed for violating coronavirus standard operating procedures announced by the Sindh government.



Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani gave the orders to seal the eateries Sunday night.

Additional Deputy Commissioner I District South Junaid Khan sealed the restaurants.

These eateries were not following the SOPs of timing and social distancing.

Read more: Shopping mall at Karachi's Tariq Road sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali said violations of COVID-19 SOPs will not be tolerated at any cost.

In other areas of District South, Civil Lines Assistant Commissioner Waleed Baig sealed several restaurants in Khadda Market Monday morning for staying open till late night.

Earlier, Saddar Assistant Commissioner Sharina Asad had sealed Saddar’s Mobile Market and six jewellery, mobile phone and watch shops in Zaibunnisa Market. A milk shop in Saddar was also fined.