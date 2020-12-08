Can't connect right now! retry
Halle Berry pays heartfelt tribute to Natalie Desselle-Reid

Hollywood actress Halle Berry penned down a heartfelt tribute to co-star Natalie Desselle-Reid, who died of colon cancer at the age of 53.

Taking to Twitter Halle shared throwback photos with Natalie and penned down an emotional tribute to her.

Berry, 54, wrote "I’m still processing this devastating news’ of the Cinderella actress' death.

"Natalie was one of the most precious people I've ever known," she said and added ‘Natalie taught us love, joy and humor throughout her characters. She could never dim her light, and it was infectious.”

"The second I met her our hearts [were] intertwined — we had a connection that was simply unexplainable, and she stayed her same sweet self all the years I knew her."

Berry, who said she met Desselle-Reid through actor and director Robert Townsend, further wrote, “Above all, she was a daughter, wife, friend and mother; and my heart is with her entire family, especially with Leonard Sereno, Summer and Sasha. I’ll love you forever my sweet friend. Ima miss you Nat Dog!”

