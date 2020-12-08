Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
By
Web Desk

BTS on Geo: BTS ARMYs over the moon after recent interview

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Global pop sensation BTS’ ARMYs in Pakistan are over the moon after the K-pop stars got featured on Geo News’ morning show, Geo Pakistan.

The segment on the global hotshots unleashed a wave of euphoria as #BTSonGeo became one of the top trends in Pakistan after two mega-fans were interviewed on the morning show.

Rana Majid—a super fan of the group who is currently in South Korea—gave a glimpse to fans of the BTS pop-up store in Seoul.

Majid along with his fellow BTS fan and blogger Rameeza Ahmed threw light on the growing fan-base of the popstars in the country.

Majid and Rameez threw light on a number of startling facts about the band including how BTS contributes to 3% of South Korea’s GDP while 10% of all tourists visit the country for their favourite boyband.

Asked about the opinion of South Koreans on the band catapulting to fame, Majid explained how BTS helped the country’s youth realize self-worth at time when mental health issues were rampant.

“That idea was loved by people all over the world, including in Pakistan. Their lyrics are always focused on hope and self-love,” he said.

Majid also spoke about the ARMY in Pakistan conducting quite a lot of charity projects on Jin’s birthday, including the distribution of clothes to the needy.

Ahmed too joined the discussion and spoke about the craze in Pakistan about the seven-member musical group.

She explained how she was asked by a friend to give the band a chance back in 2019 and how she hasn’t looked back since that day.

Explaining the idea behind the term BTS ARMY which fans use to describe themselves, Ahmed said: “This is an acronym for ‘Adorable Representative MC for Youth’ which BTS coined for their fans.

Before concluding the interview, Ahmed and Majid did the BTS fan chant together along with the hundreds of fans who tuned in to watch the show.

