Profile: Siraj Kassam Teli - Karachi's renowned business and industry leader

Siraj Kassam Teli. Photo: Geo/ file

The Karachi-born Siraj Kassam Teli enjoyed the reputation of a business and industry leader in the country.

Born in 1953, Teli graduated from the Government College of Commerce and Economics in 1974.

According to his profile, Teli spent the first 11 years of his career at Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited and Nakshbandi Industries, both family concerns in the textile sector.

He served as the chairman of the Businessmen Group (BMG) for the past 19 years. In his business career, Teli brought about changes in trade policies and in the functioning of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), SITE Association of Industry, and others.

After the fire incident at Bolton Market in 2009, Teli gave an urgent call for immediate assessment of losses with the KCCI setting up a committee. Following this, then president Asif Ali Zardari announced a relief package of Rs3 billion.

Teli served as a director of Pakistan Beverage Ltd (Pepsi-Cola), Gul Ahmed Energy Limited, Metro Power Company, Yassir Fruit Juice, Haji Kassam Haji Mohammad & Co., and Pakola Products (Pvt) Ltd.

He served on many boards of government and semi-government organisations as a representative of the business community including SITE Limited, Land Utilisation, Port Qasim Authority, Civil Aviation Authority, Sindh Workers Welfare Board, KESC, and others.

As KCCI president, Teli launched a campaign in 2003-2004 to contradict adverse propaganda against Karachi.

In 2011, he was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Teli was also conferred with an honorary degree of Doctorate of Philosophy by the faculty of Management and Social Sciences at the Institute of Business and Technology (BIZTEK).

Early business career and positions held

In 1985, Teli joined Pakistan Beverages Ltd. – another family business. The company enjoys the enviable record of introducing the first Pakistani local beverage ‘PAKOLA’, as early as 1951. For the last 30 years, the company has been producing beverages including Pepsi, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, 7-UP, Slice, string, and Aquafina.



In 1991, Teli was elected to the Managing Committee of Pakistan Beverage Manufacturers Association. A year later, he was elected to the managing committee SITE Association of Industry and inducted as chairman in 1994. He gradually took control and formed the Businessmen Group in 1998.

Teli was a member of the Karachi Club, Defence Authority Creek Club, Arabian Sea Country Club, Defence Authority Beach View Club, Defence Authority Country & Golf Club, Southend Club Defence, Dreamworld Resort, and Hyderabad Gymkhana.