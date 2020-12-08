Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
Sara Ali Khan teases fans with new song from 'Coolie No 1'

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Sara Ali Khan left fans on the edge of their seats when she teased them with another song from her upcoming movie Coolie No 1. 

In a video post on Instagram, the stunner along with her costar Varun Dhawan could be seen busting some moves to the groovy song named Husnn Hai Suhana, which is set to release tomorrow. 

The film will be ready for viewing on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

The Sara and Varun-starrer will be available to watch in over 200 countries. The film is a remake of Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film with the same name.

