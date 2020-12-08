Ertugrul actor Ozman Sirgood shares never-before-seen photo with Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan

Ertugrul star Ozman Sirgood delighted fans as he shared never-before-seen picture with versatile actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan, which was captured on the historical drama series set.

Esra, who rose to fame with her role as Halime Sultan in historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, looked stunning in a black gown with her co-star.

Ozman Sirgood, known for his iconic role as "Ibni Arabi" in the hit series 'Resurrection: Ertugrul', also appeared as a dashing man in the photo, he shared on his Instagram Tuesday.



Turkish-American actor gushed over the actress as he captioned the post: 'With the fabulous Esra Bilgiç on set.'⁠

Sirgood played the role of Ibn Arabi, a renowned 13th-century Islamic scholar, in Ertugrul.



Esra Bilgic, winning hearts with her unmatched acting skills in new season of Turkish drama 'Ramo', has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.