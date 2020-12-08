Can't connect right now! retry
Rashid Latif and seven others fired from PTV

Former Pakistan skipper and TV analyst Rashid Latif. — Facebook

Former Pakistan skipper and TV analyst Rashid Latif is among eight who have been laid off from Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) days after the new chairman, Naeem Bokhari, assumed charge, Dawn reported Tuesday.

Latif had been a regular on PTV Sports for years where he discussed cricket alongside host Dr Nauman Niaz and a variety of other former cricketers.

As per the sacking order, Latif had joined PTV in 2016 and was the second-highest paid employee on the list, drawing a salary of Rs950,000.

The order explained that "PTV is short of finances. Payments due to PTV are not forthcoming and (PTV) already has 3,560 regular employees."

It further said that it was decided to drastically reduce the number of contract employees on high salaries and therefore the dismissal of the octet, of which Latif is a part, was recommended.

Latif, over the past few months, has been active on YouTube where he runs a channel named Caught Behind alongside Dr Niaz.

