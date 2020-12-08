Gujranwala's hotel management refuses to allow PML-N to hold meeting

PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah. — Geo.tv/Files

GUJRANWALA: The management of a local hotel refused to allow the PML-N to hold a meeting at the venue, returning the advance fee submitted by the party on Tuesday, according to a report in Jang.

According to the PML-N Gujranwala division general secretary Taufeeq Butt, the party had booked a hotel located on the bank of River Chenab in Gujranwala for its leadership meeting.

An advance booking fee for the meeting had been paid to the hotel. However, the hotel management refused to allow the party to hold its meeting and returned the money.

Angry at the hotel's move, scores of PML-N workers protested outside the venue. Butt told the media that PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah and senior leader of the party, Ovais Laghari were also to attend the meeting at the hotel.

The PML-N has alleged that the hotel management cancelled the booking due to undue pressure from police officials. The PML-N and the PDM are scheduled to hold a power show at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Sunday.

Earlier, cases were registered against PML-N leaders and workers for holding a rally led by the party's vice president Maryam Nawaz.

Seven cases were registered against 43 leaders, including Talal Chaudhry and Mariyum Aurangzeb, and 600 unknown persons for violating coronavirus SOPs.