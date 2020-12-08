Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Gujranwala's hotel management refuses to allow PML-N to hold meeting

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah. — Geo.tv/Files

GUJRANWALA: The management of a local hotel refused to allow the PML-N to hold a meeting at the venue, returning the advance fee submitted by the party on Tuesday, according to a report in Jang

According to the PML-N Gujranwala division general secretary Taufeeq Butt, the party had booked a hotel located on the bank of River Chenab in Gujranwala for its leadership meeting. 

An advance booking fee for the meeting had been paid to the hotel. However, the hotel management refused to allow the party to hold its meeting and returned the money. 

Angry at the hotel's move, scores of PML-N workers protested outside the venue. Butt told the media that PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah and senior leader of the party, Ovais Laghari were also to attend the meeting at the hotel.

The PML-N has alleged that the hotel management cancelled the booking due to undue pressure from police officials. The PML-N and the PDM are scheduled to hold a power show at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Sunday. 

Earlier, cases were registered against PML-N leaders and workers for holding a rally led by the party's vice president Maryam Nawaz.

Seven cases were registered against 43 leaders, including Talal Chaudhry and Mariyum Aurangzeb, and 600 unknown persons for violating coronavirus SOPs. 

More From Pakistan:

Rashid Latif and seven others fired from PTV

Rashid Latif and seven others fired from PTV
FBR says online system working smoothly, received record tax returns

FBR says online system working smoothly, received record tax returns
PDM chief Fazl asks Opposition lawmakers to hand in resignations to party heads by Dec 31

PDM chief Fazl asks Opposition lawmakers to hand in resignations to party heads by Dec 31
Coronavirus claims 21 more lives in Sindh, infects 1,472 others

Coronavirus claims 21 more lives in Sindh, infects 1,472 others
Income tax returns 2020: FBR says it has not extended deadline

Income tax returns 2020: FBR says it has not extended deadline
Not going to IMF immediately was govt's biggest mistake: PM Imran Khan

Not going to IMF immediately was govt's biggest mistake: PM Imran Khan
COVID-19 infections can be 'reduced by 70%' if people follow SOPs: Dr Yasmin Rashid

COVID-19 infections can be 'reduced by 70%' if people follow SOPs: Dr Yasmin Rashid
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt passes bill to limit weight of children's school bags

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt passes bill to limit weight of children's school bags
'Touch me not': Firdous Awan criticises PML-N for new 'philosophy' after rally incident

'Touch me not': Firdous Awan criticises PML-N for new 'philosophy' after rally incident
Income tax returns: Taxpayers can file applications till midnight, says FBR

Income tax returns: Taxpayers can file applications till midnight, says FBR
Coronavirus in Lahore: Lockdown imposed in several areas as cases rise

Coronavirus in Lahore: Lockdown imposed in several areas as cases rise
Profile: Siraj Kassam Teli - Karachi's renowned business and industry leader

Profile: Siraj Kassam Teli - Karachi's renowned business and industry leader

Latest

view all