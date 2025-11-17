Govt extends deadline for Hajj 2026 dues submission by three days

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque.— Reuters

The government on Monday extended the deadline for submitting Hajj 2026 dues by three days, giving applicants a final window to pay the second instalment.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Muhammad Umar Butt, said applicants must deposit the required dues by Wednesday.

He said that failure to submit the second instalment will result in the cancellation of the Hajj application.

Earlier in June, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf shared details of Hajj Policy 2026, saying that Pakistan's quota of pilgrims will remain at 179,210, out of which 119,210 will perform Hajj under the government’s regular scheme.

He said the quota for the private scheme had been reduced by 50% to 60,000, meaning two-thirds of the total quota has now been allocated to the government scheme.

The government scheme’s quota is 66.52%, and the private scheme's quota stands at 33.48%.

The minister said the total Hajj expenses under the government scheme will range between Rs1,150,000 and Rs1,250,000, while Rs500,000 will be collected in the first instalment in the first week of August.

Apart from this, the Saudi government has imposed strict restrictions on seriously ill individuals seeking to perform Hajj 2026.

A policy for deporting seriously ill pilgrims has also been enforced, under which Saudi authorities will send such pilgrims back to their homeland, and the returning pilgrims will be required to bear the cost of their travel.