PM Imran Khan tweets Gilgit Baltistan photos - this time the photographer gets credits

One of the images PM Imran Khan shared on Twitter. Photo: Abrar Khawaj

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday shared photos depicting the beauty of Skardu, Gilgit Baltistan.



"I have been sent more pictures," he wrote on Twitter. "This time from around Skardu after my last tweet with pictures from GB."

A noticeable change this time was that the photographer has been credited.

"My passion for photography has delivered results today," said Abrar Khawaja, quote-tweeting the premier. "My beautiful Pakistan, captured through my lens, is being shown to the whole world by my own prime minister."

In a bid to promote local tourism, the premier's Twitter feed regularly features photos from across the country. In his first address to the nation after assuming charge as the state's executive, PM Imran Khan had highlighted tourism potential and stressed that his government would promote tourism to strengthen the economy.

But his last tweet showing GB's beauty stirred a controversy when the photographer said his watermark had been removed from the image. A day later, however, Asmar tweeted that the PM Office had apologised for the error.



