Wednesday Dec 09 2020
Smiles, selfies and lots of posing as 'liberated' Pakistan players go sightseeing in New Zealand

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Mohammad Hafeez at Queenstown beach. Photo Instagram

After nearly two weeks of quarantine, the Pakistani cricketers were seen and about in New Zealand's Christchurch on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Team squad and support staff were allowed to step out of quarantine on Tuesday by the NZ authorities after their coronavirus results came out negative. Soon after, the players took to social media to celebrate.

Skipper Babar Azam headed out for a breakfast meal with teammate Shan Masood and former captain Azhar Ali. 

Bowlder Shaheen Afridi was happy exploring a souvenir shop.

Haider Ali and Musa Khan enjoyed a cup of coffee. 

Imran Butt was mesmerised by the natural landscape. 


Back to practice

More than anything, the players appeared happy to be back on the field in a practice session in Queenstown on Wednesday. 




