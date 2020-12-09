DJ Butt arrested ahead of PDM's Lahore jalsa

A file photo of DJ Butt. Photo: Geo/file

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday arrested sound system and video vendor DJ Butt and registered a case against him for possession of illegal weapons.

The vendor, who became famous after providing sound system for PTI's 2014 sit-in in Islamabad, has been arrested from his Model Town residence. Police said it recovered an illegally owned rifle from his possession.

Butt is also accused of obstructing public servants from discharging their duties and manhandling policemen.

The arrest comes ahead of Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) December 13 public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan. DJ Butt's company is tasked with making the sound arrangements for the rally, which is being hosted by PML-N.

The Opposition is adamant about continuing its protest against the ruling PTI government across the country despite the Punjab government denying permission to hold a public gathering citing a surge in coronavirus cases. The Opposition is also devising a strategy for mass resignations from the assemblies and planning a long march to Islamabad.



In an interview with Hamza Ali Abbasi on Hum News, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated that the government would not grant permission for the public meeting, and instead, will file an FIR against the organisers, from the kursi wala to the sound system handlers. "I will give up my office but will not grant them (Opposition) an NRO," he stressed.





