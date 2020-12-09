Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
Web Desk

DJ Butt arrested ahead of PDM's Lahore jalsa

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

A file photo of DJ Butt. Photo: Geo/file

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday arrested sound system and video vendor DJ Butt and registered a case against him for possession of illegal weapons. 

The vendor, who became famous after providing sound system for PTI's 2014 sit-in in Islamabad, has been arrested from his Model Town residence. Police said it recovered an illegally owned rifle from his possession.

Butt is also accused of obstructing public servants from discharging their duties and manhandling policemen. 

Read more: PDM chief Fazl asks Opposition lawmakers to hand in resignations to party heads by Dec 31

The arrest comes ahead of Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) December 13 public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan. DJ Butt's company is tasked with making the sound arrangements for the rally, which is being hosted by PML-N.

The Opposition is adamant about continuing its protest against the ruling PTI government across the country despite the Punjab government denying permission to hold a public gathering citing a surge in coronavirus cases. The Opposition is also devising a strategy for mass resignations from the assemblies and planning a long march to Islamabad.

In an interview with Hamza Ali Abbasi on Hum News, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated that the government would not grant permission for the public meeting, and instead, will file an FIR against the organisers, from the kursi wala to the sound system handlers. "I will give up my office but will not grant them (Opposition) an NRO," he stressed.


More From Pakistan:

PDM vows Lahore rally will take place despite 'govt turning venue into a dam'

PDM vows Lahore rally will take place despite 'govt turning venue into a dam'
A Year in Search: A look at Pakistan's top 10 Google searches

A Year in Search: A look at Pakistan's top 10 Google searches
KP govt evaluates prices of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's ancestral homes in Peshawar

KP govt evaluates prices of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's ancestral homes in Peshawar

India planning false flag operation, Pakistan's Armed Forces on high alert, say sources

India planning false flag operation, Pakistan's Armed Forces on high alert, say sources
Pakistani scientist receives international recognition for STEM research

Pakistani scientist receives international recognition for STEM research
Big win: Pakistan succeeds in cancelling illegal registration of 'Kernel' by overseas rice company

Big win: Pakistan succeeds in cancelling illegal registration of 'Kernel' by overseas rice company
PTI MPA Liaquat Ali caught cheating in Pakistan studies exam for BA degree

PTI MPA Liaquat Ali caught cheating in Pakistan studies exam for BA degree
Karachi police arrest member of wanted 'white Corolla gang'

Karachi police arrest member of wanted 'white Corolla gang'
Pilot license scandal: A big lie?

Pilot license scandal: A big lie?

Latest

view all